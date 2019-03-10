Celebrate Noches-Ene-Be-A With the Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage on two occasions this week. There will be countless festivities and activities to enjoy as part of Noches-Ene-Be-A!

Hispanic Heritage Night on Tue., March 12th is presented by Western Union and will feature pregame and postgame performances by the Latin band Severo Y Groupo Fuego. The Pregame performance will be located on the concourse at section 144, while the postgame performance will take place in Breckenridge Brewery. The Nuggets will be taking on Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Then on Thurs., March 14th, hip-hop artist Baby Bash will be performing at halftime when the Nuggets welcome Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks to town. Baby Bash will also perform postgame in Breckenridge Brewery. Thursday’s festivities are also presented by Western Union.

Tickets are still available for both games, so there are several opportunities to enjoy all of the festivities while cheering on your Denver Nuggets!