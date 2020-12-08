Gerardo Muñoz is Nuggets' Most Valuable Teacher for December

The Denver Nuggets are proud to honor teachers in Colorado through the Denver Nuggets Most Valuable Teacher (MVT) program. The MVT program encourages teachers to continually strive for excellence and leadership in their classrooms by offering a unique experience. Once a month for six months of the year, the Denver Nuggets will recognize a Colorado teacher for their outstanding work in empowering youth in our community. The Nuggets were proud to honor Gerardo Muñoz recently with the Most Valuable Teacher award for December.

Mr. Muñoz has worked in education for 21 years, spending the past 14 years as a middle school Social Studies teacher at Denver Center for International Studies. Mr. Muñoz was recently named the 2021 Colorado Teacher of the Year. He has also used his love of running to raise money for nonprofits in the Denver metro area that serve communities of color. Additionally, Gerardo is a lifelong Nuggets fan and has been going to Nuggets games with his dad since the 80s.

As part of the Denver Nuggets Most Valuable Teacher award, Mr. Muñoz recently received a $500 classroom improvement grant, a virtual classroom visit from SuperMascot Rocky, and Nuggets Community Ambassador Ervin Johnson, a Nuggets gift bag, MVT plaque, and a gift card to a local restaurant.