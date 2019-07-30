Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris and NBA legend Muggsy Bogues headline NBA 3X Philippines

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today that Denver Nuggets’ Monte Morris and NBA legend Muggsy Bogues will attend the NBA 3X Philippines presented by AXA from Aug. 3-4 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall and the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Forum Tent.

Since its launch in 2011, the NBA 3X event will feature a 3-on-3 tournament featuring men’s and women’s teams with interactive fan activities and authentic NBA entertainment that will include performances from the 2019 NBA Champion Toronto Raptors mascot, the Raptor. The competition consists of divisions for boys (under-13, under-16, under-18, and open category), girls (under-18 and open category), an invitation-only Celebrity Division featuring local personalities, and an AXA division exclusive to employees and distributors.

Registration for NBA 3X Philippines 2019 is live at www.nba3x.com/philippines on a first-come, first-served basis and runs until all slots are full. Registration fees for the age divisions cost Php 1,000 per team, while open divisions are Php 1,600 per team, which will provide each participant with an NBA 3X jersey and special prizes for the overall winners of each division.

“I’m excited to experience the lively basketball culture of the Philippines and witness their unique style of play,” said Morris. “NBA 3X will set an amazing atmosphere for fans to celebrate the game.”

“Returning to the Philippines is a great opportunity to reconnect with the passionate fans,” said Bogues. “As the game continues to evolve, I’m eager to see how this translates to the 3-on-3 competition and look forward to a highly entertaining weekend of basketball lifestyle.”

“We at AXA Philippines are always excited to support NBA 3X Philippines year after year, and this one is no exception,” said AXA Philippines President and CEO Raul Hora. “Because of how much basketball is loved in this country, the game has become a great platform for us to encourage people to create a game plan in life – to take charge of their future by being prepared – and highlight our common principles of teamwork, integrity, courage, and innovation.”

Morris was selected 51st overall in the 2017 NBA Draft and averaged 10.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game with the Denver Nuggets this season.

Bogues was drafted 12th overall by the Washington Bullets in the 1987 NBA Draft and as a member of the Charlotte Hornets, led the franchise in assists and steals. After playing 14 seasons in the league, Bogues was named the head coach of the Charlotte Sting during the 2005 WNBA season.

NBA 3X Philippines presented by AXA follows the launch of AXA’s newest brand campaign, “Know You Can,” which reminds its customers that a better life is within reach if they believe it can be achieved. Aligned with AXA’s mission of empowering people to live better lives, the campaign will feature a prominent sports figure who embodies self-belief on and off the playing court.

AXA Philippines is the presenting partner of NBA 3X Philippines 2019. In addition, Gatorade, Nike, PLDT-Smart, and Vivo will serve as official partners. Official NBA broadcast partners are ABS-CBN S+A, Basketball TV, and NBA Premium TV.

For more information on NBA 3X Philippines 2019 and the registration process, fans can visit www.nba3x.com/philippines and follow on Facebook and Twitter.