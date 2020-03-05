Daily Nugget: Monte Morris’ near triple-double vs. Oklahoma State in Big 12 Tournament

It’s NCAA conference tournament season and several Nuggets have had memorable outings during this time of the year. One of those standout performances came from none other than Monte Morris.

Morris, a four-year star at Iowa State, kicked off his final Big 12 Tournament with a bang, going for 21 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 60 percent in a 92-83 win over Oklahoma State in the opening round on March 9, 2017.

Morris was dominant in his last Big 12 Tournament, averaging 17.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.3 steals on 50 percent shooting. It was those performances that helped catapult Iowa State to its third Big 12 conference championship win during Morris’ time at the school. It is also those winning experiences that have helped Morris become one of the most efficient players in the NBA and an invaluable member of Nuggets head coach Michael Malone’s rotation.