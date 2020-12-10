Denver Nuggets sign Monte Morris to contract extension

The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Monte Morris to a multi-year contract extension, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Morris, 6-3, 185, appeared in 73 games (12 starts) in 2019-20, averaging 9.0 points, 3.5 assists and 1.9 rebounds while shooting .378 from beyond the arc in 22.4 minutes per game. The prior season he appeared in all 82 games (six starts) for Denver, averaging 10.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds while shooting .414 from three-point range.

Over the last two seasons combined, Morris boasts the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the NBA at 5.29. He has also played an integral part in Denver’s playoff success over the last two seasons, appearing in all 33 postseason games (four starts) and averaging 7.5 points, 2.7 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per game.

Morris spent the majority of the 2017-18 season on a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets. He appeared in 37 games (35 starts) for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League, averaging 17.8 points, 6.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 47.2% from the field. His contract was converted to a standard NBA contract following his rookie campaign.

The 23-year-old was drafted by Denver with the 51st pick in the 2017 NBA draft after playing four seasons at Iowa State University. Morris appeared in 140 career games (121 starts) for the Cyclones and was named All-Big 12 First Team as a senior in 2017 after setting the NCAA single-season record with a 5.17 assist-to-turnover ratio.