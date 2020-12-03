Denver Nuggets re-sign forward Paul Millsap

The Denver Nuggets have re-signed forward Paul Millsap to a one-year contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Millsap, 6-7, 257, has spent the last three seasons in Denver where he averaged 12.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.00 steals in 159 games (150 starts). Millsap played a vital role for the Nuggets, helping lead Denver back to the playoffs in two of his three seasons, including advancing to the Western Conference Finals last season for the first time as a franchise since 2008-09. Millsap averaged 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting a career-high 43.5% from three-point range in 24.3 minutes per game in 2019-20.

Prior to his time in Denver, Millsap spent four seasons in Atlanta where he averaged 17.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.67 steals and 1.17 blocks in 297 games (294 starts). Millsap was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star Team in each of his four years with the Hawks and he helped lead them to the #1 seed in the East during the 2014-15 season.

The 14-year NBA veteran spent the first seven years of his career as a member of the Utah Jazz after being selected with the 47th overall pick of the 2006 NBA Draft. Millsap averaged 12.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.10 steals in 540 games (265 starts) with the Jazz. He was named to the All-Rookie Second Team in 2006-07 and appeared in all 82 games three times with Utah. Overall, Millsap has appeared in 996 career games (709 starts) for Atlanta, Utah and Denver averaging 14.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.30 steals in 29.1 minutes per game.

Millsap has reached the playoffs in 11 of his 14 years in the NBA, advancing to the Conference Semifinals or farther on six occasions. He has appeared in 120 career playoff games (75 starts), posting averages of 12.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.00 steals and 1.10 blocks per game. He most recently averaged 8.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 34.1% from three in 19 games during the 2020 Playoffs.

The Monroe, Louisiana native spent 12 years of his childhood as a member of the Montbello, Denver community before returning to the State of Louisiana for high school and college. Millsap attended Louisiana Tech University where he played three seasons, averaging 18.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 1.32 steals and 1.99 blocks while shooting .576 from the field in 92 total games (91 starts). He was named WAC All-Conference First Team as a junior and sophomore and was named All-Conference Second Team as a freshman. He also earned WAC All-Defensive Team honors as a senior.