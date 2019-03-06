Paul Millsap Providing Quality Play on Both Ends of the Floor

The NBA All-Star break can do wonderful things for players and coaches. The week off provides plenty of opportunities to relax and recharge for the stretch run, and few players have benefitted more from that break than Paul Millsap.

After dealing with ankle and toe injuries earlier this season, Millsap appears to be fully healthy, which is exactly what the Nuggets need as they continue to prepare for the playoffs.

"Having that (All-Star) break was definitely beneficial,” Millsap admitted. “I was able to rest my body, get back down to Atlanta to get some reps up and come back feeling 100 percent and feeling in rhythm."

While the four-time All-Star always contributes across the board, he has stepped up his production on both ends of the floor in recent weeks. Since the break, Millsap is averaging 14.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game while knocking down 48.4 percent of his shots, including 40 percent of his 3-pointers.

With Millsap shooting so well from three, defenses are forced to stay out and guard him on the perimeter, which provides more room for the Nuggets’ starting guards to drive to the rim. Additionally, Millsap is more than capable of putting the ball on the floor and attacking the basket, a key area on the floor for his offensive game, as he is shooting 70 percent from within three feet of the rim.

The other impressive aspect of Millsap’s play on the offensive end is the work he is putting in on the boards, as he is grabbing 2.5 offensive rebounds per game over the last six contests.

As a result, Millsap is not only finishing defensive possessions with a rebound on one end, he is also providing a high number of additional scoring opportunities for Denver on offense.

While all the strong offensive play is impressive and important, the greatest contribution that Millsap can provide the Nuggets is the high-level of defense he is accustomed to playing on a nightly basis. In the team’s first six games after the All-Star break, the 34-year-old veteran is averaging 2.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. Combine that level of production with Millsap’s strong rebounding and it’s easy to see why his defense is so valuable for the Nuggets.

In the play below, Millsap uses his strong awareness and quick hands to generate a steal. Although Millsap is a big man, he racks up a high number of steals.

Millsap’s quick hands aren’t just a plus when guarding the passing lanes, as he is able to strip offensive players as they go up for shot attempts. Millsap had plenty of success against Julius Randle and the Pelicans, causing havoc with numerous deflections and steals.

Denver has posted the league’s second-ranked defense since the break, with Millsap playing a key role in the team’s strong play on that end of the floor. The Nuggets own a defensive rating of 103.2 since the All-Star break, which drops down to just 100.5 when Millsap has been on the court. For the season, Millsap ranks fifth among power forwards in ESPN’s Defensive Real Plus-Minus metric, highlighting how instrumental he has been on that end.

Millsap’s strong defensive awareness and ability to guard multiple positions will make him a crucial piece of the puzzle come playoff time, when Denver’s defense will be tested by strong offensive teams each and every game. With the playoff-tested veteran staying healthy and gaining comfort in his role, he should provide a steadying presence for a young Nuggets team as they navigate the upcoming playoff run.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone has noticed Millsap’s resurgence in recent weeks, joking that the 13-year veteran must have “found the fountain of youth or something.” Malone went on to praise Millsap for his effort, pointing out that “he's flying all around and impacting the game. His energy is infectious for the rest of the guys."

When Denver signed Millsap during 2017 free agency, the vision of Millsap becoming a veteran leader and lockdown defender on a playoff contending Nuggets team had to be put on hold due to various injuries. With Millsap looking more like his All-Star self in recent weeks, Denver can strengthen its position in the Western Conference and be a formidable playoff contender.