Nuggets fans continue to be required to wear a mask at Ball Arena

In accordance with the guidance provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, all fans attending Colorado Avalanche or Denver Nuggets games at Ball Arena will continue to be required to wear a mask. Kroenke Sports & Entertainment will also continue to work with the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League related to their COVID-19 protocols and guidelines for games with fans. Providing a safe and healthy environment for our fans, staff, and players remains the highest priority for our organization.

Please visit ballarena.com for the most up-to-date information regarding the facility policies and procedures prior to entering the venue for a game.