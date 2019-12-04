Peyton Manning connects on pass to Nuggets' Rocky -- Daily Nugget

Peyton Manning managed to be a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing Nuggets loss against the visiting Lakers at Pepsi Center. About two weeks ago, the retired two-time Super Bowl champion showed plenty of zip at the Nuggets-Celtics game as he launched a football mascot Rocky failed to catch. It was a moment that went viral on social media and highlight shows.

On Tuesday, the local legends would finally connect as the former Broncos quarterback launched a spiraling football into the paws of Rocky at midcourt. It was a play that brought the soldout Pepsi Center to its feet.