Nuggets’ Malik Beasley for Most Improved Player

Player development often takes a different path for each player. While some young players burst on to the scene after getting drafted, others continue to work on their craft and make their mark when the team needs them most. Malik Beasley falls into the latter category, standing out for the Denver Nuggets in his third season in the league.

After averaging 3.8 and 3.2 points per game in his first two seasons, Beasley has jumped all the way up to 11.2 points per game this season. The former first-round pick played in just 84 games combined in his first two seasons, while he has played 23.2 minutes per game in 77 games this season, missing only one game due to personal reasons. Here’s a more detailed comparison between Beasley’s sophomore campaign and his breakout 2018-19 season:

2017-18 2018-19 GP (Starts) 62 (0) 77 (18) MPG 9.4 23.2 PPG 3.2 11.2 RPG 1.1 2.5 APG 0.5 1.2 10+ Point Games 3 42

*statistics as of 4/5/19

As Denver fought through several injuries throughout the season, Beasley embraced any and all roles given to him. In the 18 games that the 22-year-old has started this season, he has averaged nearly 16 points per game while he knocked down 55.1 percent of his shots in those contests.

“Going into the off-season, (we) charged him with coming back an improved player, more consistent. He took it to heart, put a lot of time into his craft and he’s come back a much-improved and more confident player.”– Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.

The other key development in Beasley’s game this season has been his elite 3-point shooting. After he shot 32.1 and 34.1 percent in his first two seasons, Beasley has jumped up to 40.1 percent this season on five 3-point attempts per game.

Overall, Beasley is posting career-highs in every major statistical category, from points, rebounds and assists per game to all of his shooting percentages. Beasley’s development into a key part of Denver’s rotation allowed the team to continue winning despite numerous mid-season injuries.

Key Stat: 11

Prior to the 2018-19 season, Beasley’s career-high in scoring was 17 points. During this breakout 2018-19 campaign, Beasley has 11 games in which he scored at least 20 points. His scoring burst was highlighted by his career-high 35 points against the Houston Rockets in early February, a game in which Beasley announced himself to the league.