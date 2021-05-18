Kroenke Sports Charities & Western Union Team Up on Diversity & Inclusion Program for Students

Kroenke Sports Charities is proud to introduce Common Goals, presented by Western Union. The Common Goals program equips learners with the information and skills necessary to create a respectful and welcoming environment for everyone. Over the course of the 2020-2021 academic year, the program has provided students at five (5) Colorado high schools with the opportunity to learn about diversity and inclusion concepts through EVERFI’s online Diversity Foundations for High School course. Topics of identity, bias, power, privilege, and oppression were all covered in the course. As part of the Common Goals program, students recently had the opportunity to view a virtual panel, where Nuggets and Western Union representatives discussed topics ranging from the importance of education to social and racial issues and how to be an ally.

Denver Nuggets reporter and analyst Chris Dempsey hosted the Common Goals virtual panel. Participants included Denver Nuggets Public Address Announcer and Team Chaplain Kyle Speller, Denver Nuggets Community Ambassador Ervin Johnson, and Western Union Global Internal Communications Manager Reggie Adams.

“It is our privilege to provide the Common Goals curriculum to high school students throughout Colorado,” said KSE Vice President of Community Relations Deb Dowling. “We are honored to give students an opportunity to learn about vital social issues including identity, bias, power, privilege, and oppression. We are grateful to corporate partner Western Union for supporting this important program.”

About Kroenke Sports Charities

Kroenke Sports Charities is committed to improving lives through the spirit and power of sports. We strive to serve our community through education, health and fitness initiatives, athletic programs, and direct aid, with the particular purpose of helping families, children, veterans, and the disabled. Kroenke Sports Charities provides relevant programs and support, directly and with other nonprofit organizations, to ultimately assist, encourage, and enrich the lives of those in need. To learn more, visit https://www.ballarena.com/arena-information/kroenke-sports-charities.

About Western Union

Western Union is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Western Union is the Official Money Transfer Partner of the Denver Nuggets and also serves as the Team’s jersey patch sponsor. Since the 2017-18 NBA season, Western Union has partnered with the Nuggets to connect with basketball fans locally and around the world.