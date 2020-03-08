Kroenke Sports & Entertainment celebrates International Women’s Day

On Thursday, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment invited all of its female employees to Club Lexus at Pepsi Center for a luncheon and panel discussion to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The panel featured four prominent women throughout the organization who were able to share some of their experiences in the sports industry as well as provide advice to those in the room looking to further pursue their career in sports.

The panelists were Lisa Johnson (VP of Basketball Administration for the Denver Nuggets), Deb Dowling (VP, KSE Community Relations), Charlotte Grahame (VP of Hockey Administration) and Billi Capra (VP of Broadcast Services).

As employees enjoyed lunch from the buffet, they heard valuable advice and insight from the panelists. Below are some quotes from the event:

“The woman that inspirited me the most is my mom. She always instilled in me to be the best that I can be, to do whatever I wanted to do and if I worked hard my dreams would come true. I think I’m living proof of that. The other women that inspired me are the women sitting next to me on this coach. I’m so proud to call them my friends and co-workers.” – Lisa Johnson.

“People that understand what you’re going through and you can be open with are so valuable. The women on this couch are going to be a part of my life forever and I’m so grateful for that.” – Deb Dowling.

“I’m not going to be doing this forever, although it feels like I already have been. It’s very important to me and the other ladies up here that we’ve laid the groundwork. It’s really important that the legacy and the jobs continue to move forward, so my door is always open to everyone to listen and just encourage. It’s really important to me to encourage everyone in this room to visit. You are going to bring up what we’ve laid the groundwork for. We’ve made some amazing strides and have had a lot of fun, and it needs to continue.” – Johnson.