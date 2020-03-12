Josh Kroenke Statement on KSE-Owned Teams and Venues

In light of last night’s suspension of the NBA season due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), we want to share the following update.

To help navigate these unprecedented times, KSE is working with medical experts, government officials and major sports leagues in the United States, Europe and Asia to ensure the well-being of our employees, fans, vendors and partners. While we have not ruled out any possible intervention – from the recent suspensions of the NBA, NHL, MLS and NLL seasons to postponing concerts and other events - KSE continues to follow the mandates set forth by local, national and international health officials. We are also following the guidance of the various sports leagues we are involved with, including the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, National Lacrosse League, Major League Soccer, the National Football League and the English Premier League.

Health and well-being are more than a priority, it is a precondition to everything we do at all of our teams and organizations. Sports and entertainment can bring communities and individuals of all backgrounds together. It is a social fabric of cities throughout the world, and that is something in which we take immense pride. However, we are asking all our fans, partners and employees to practice good judgment and follow the suggested protocols of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

While preventative measures don’t guarantee good health, they can greatly reduce our odds of getting sick. A CDC study estimates that only 31 percent of American males and 65 percent of American women properly wash their hands. Please wash your hands regularly with warm water and soap for a minimum of 20 seconds. If you sneeze or cough, please cover your mouth and avoid contact with others. Please also limit the amount of times you touch your face, eyes or mouth.

If you don’t feel well, please stay at home and rest. If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact local physicians and look at the updated CDC (https://www.cdc.gov/) and WHO (https://www.who.int/) websites regularly for new information.

This is an unsettling time for the entire world. We will persevere as medical experts work to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 and our heartfelt thoughts are with all who are already impacted by COVID-19. We recognize this situation is fluid and we will continue to communicate as we receive the most up to date information.

We are stronger and better when we work together. Let’s not allow that to be any different as we continue to endure through this difficult time for all human beings.