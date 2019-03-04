Center Nikola Jokić Named February Budweiser Nugget of the Month

More than any other four-week stretch of his career, the 7-foot Serbian solidified his position as one of the NBA’s elite players. On Feb. 17th, he played in his first all-star game, competing in the skills challenge for the second time before suiting up as a reserve for Team Giannis.

Throughout the month, the fourth-year pro justified his selection by putting up video game numbers.

In February, Jokić averaged 22.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 7.8 assists, all team-highs, to help his team to a 7-5 record while moving into second-place in the rough and tumble Western Conference. Jokić also shot 47.6 percent from the field, including 34.4 percent from 3-point range. He recorded a three triple-doubles, upping his season total to 12 to rank second behind only Oklahoma City point guard Russell Westbrook in that category.

With 10 assists in a 36-point performance in a 121-112 victory against the Thunder, Jokić joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only other player, 7-foot or taller, in NBA history to have 20 games with 10 or more assists in single season. He’s tied with rookie Trae Young for sixth in the NBA in assists and he’s fourth behind only Anthony Davis, James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo in player efficiency rating showing his true impact.

Along with the accolades and acclaim that comes with winning, Jokić is also earning the respect of some of the all-time greats.

Here is what Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal had to say about him, during a recent TNT broadcast:

“I think I’m going to have to elevate his status to ‘great’ big man,” Shaq said. “Not because he has great lift or is a great scorer, but I didn’t become a great big man until I had patience. I love this guy; he doesn’t go really fast. He has patience. He’s going to run his play and he’s very very patient.

“The true definition of a great player is those that get others involved and those that make others play better … I have to elevate him to a great big man in today’s standards.”