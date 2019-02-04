Nikola Jokić Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Denver, Feb. 4, 2019 – The NBA has announced that Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday Jan. 28th through Sunday Feb. 3rd.

Jokić, 23, wins the award for the third time this season and fifth of his career after winning it twice last season. He led Denver to a 4-0 week with averages of 22.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.00 steals while shooting 55% from the field. The Sombor, Serbian native was also named as a Western Conference reserve for the 2019 All-Star Game for the first time in his career last week and he has helped Denver to a 37-15 record, their best start through 52 games in franchise history.

Jokić started the week by helping the Nuggets earn their largest comeback victory in franchise history after trailing by 25 in the third quarter at Memphis on Jan. 28th. He then registered 20 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 37 minutes for his eighth triple-double of the season at New Orleans On Jan. 30. Jokić and the Nuggets returned to Denver on Feb. 1st as he narrowly missed another triple-double with 31 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in 31 minutes in a win over Houston to improve their home record to an NBA best 23-4. Jokić capped off the week the with his ninth triple-double of the season the following night as the Nuggets captured a 107-106 road win at Minnesota which helped earn Head Coach Michael Malone and his staff the honor of coaching Team Lebron at All-Star 2019.

He becomes the first Nuggets player since Carmelo Anthony (2006-07) to win the award three times in a season.