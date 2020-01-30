Nikola Jokić selected as reserve for 2020 NBA All-Star Game

DENVER, Jan. 30, 2020 – The NBA announced today that Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been selected as a reserve for the 2020 NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 16 at United Center in Chicago.

Jokić, 24, has led Denver to a 32-15 record while averaging 19.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.04 steals, shooting .507 from the field and .322 from three in 32.0 minutes per game. Jokić has recorded the third most triple-doubles (9) in the NBA this season and his 37-career triple-doubles currently rank 10th all-time in NBA history.

Among centers, he ranks first in assists per game (6.5), fourth in points per game (19.8), fifth in steals per game (1.04), fifth in double-doubles (28) and 12th in rebounds per game (10.1). Jokić has also proven to be one of the most clutch players, connecting on three game winning shots this season, leading the NBA.

On Dec. 28th vs. Memphis, Jokić recorded his 35th career triple-double with 31 points (12-19 FG’s), 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his 339th career game. He joined Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson as the third fastest player in NBA history to reach 35 career triple-doubles.

Jokić also became the third center and first since 1987 to score at least 45 points without committing a turnover (Moses Malone, Shaquille O’Neal) after he posted a career-high 47 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and zero turnovers in 36 minutes at Atlanta on Jan 6th. It was his fourth career game with 40+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists - only two Nuggets players since 1976-77 have more such games, Alex English (11) and Carmelo Anthony (5).

The Sombor, Serbian native was selected with the 41st overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He has appeared in 355 career games (314 starts) over five seasons with Denver, averaging 16.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.10 steals per game.

This marks the second NBA All-Star selection for Jokić and he becomes the 10th Nuggets player ever selected to multiple All-Star games and the first in consecutive seasons since Carmelo Anthony.