Nikola Jokić Selected as Western Conference Reserve for 2019 NBA All-Star Game

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2019 – The NBA announced today that Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been selected as a Western Conference reserve for the 2019 NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 17 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Jokić, 23, has led Denver to their best record in franchise history through 50 games while averaging 20.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.43 steals in 31.4 minutes per game. If his averages maintain, Jokić would join Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook as the only players in NBA history to average 20+ points, 10+ rebounds and 7+ assists for an entire season. He would be the first to ever do so while averaging less than 34 minutes per game.

The two-time player of the week has recorded the second most triple-doubles (8) and the sixth most double-doubles (34) in the NBA this season. Among centers, Jokić ranks first in assists per game (7.7), third in steals per game (1.43), fifth in points per game (20.1) and 11th in rebounds per game (10.4). On Jan. 1st vs. New York, Jokić recorded his fourth career game with 15+ assists, finishing with 19 points, 14 rebounds and 15 helpers. No other starting center in the NBA over the last 20 seasons has recorded a single game with 15+ assists.

Jokić also joined Michael Jordan as the only two players in NBA history with 39+ points, 12+ rebounds, 6+ assists and 3+ steals in under 35 minutes in a home win vs. Charlotte on Jan. 5th. He then recorded his 20th career triple-double with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists at Miami on Jan. 8th, becoming the third youngest player (23) in NBA history to reach 20 triple-doubles (Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson). Jokić posted 40 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists on Jan. 13th vs. Charlotte, becoming just the fifth center in the NBA since 1985 to post those numbers.

The Sombor, Serbia native was selected with the 41st overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He has appeared in 277 career games (236 starts) over four seasons with Denver, averaging 15.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.10 steals per game.

This marks the first NBA All-Star selection for Jokić and he becomes the 14th Nugget ever selected and the first Nugget to make the game since Carmelo Anthony was named a starter in 2010-11.