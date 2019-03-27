Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray back on target vs. Pistons

DENVER – With the Nuggets up just two points with 50.5 seconds remaining in the fourth, Jamal Murray drove into the lane and converted a floater past two Pistons defenders to put his team ahead by four points. Moments later, he hit a similar shot and converted two crucial free throws down the stretch to seal a 95-92 win at Pepsi Center.

It didn’t matter that Denver had surrendered a 27-point lead to Detroit. It didn’t matter that Murray was coming off one of his worst showings of the season just two days prior, a 2-of-12 field goal, four turnover night against the Pacers. Murray would put all of that aside to deliver in several key spots for the Nuggets Tuesday night. It’s something his teammates have come to expect.

“I think his intentions were to come out here and try to make up for the last game, which is great. We needed him to score tonight,” Paul Millsap said after the win. “That just shows his willingness to try to get better, learning from what he did the other night and trying to get better from it.”

According to NBA.com, Murray is scoring 8.2 points and shooting 41.4 percent in the first half in March. In the second half, Murray is more efficient on offense, as he averages 9.8 points and converts on 46.4 percent on his field goal attempts.

“I think there are times right now, where he’s turning down open shots and on the other side of it, he winds up taking some really tough contested shots,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said ahead of the Pistons game before later adding, “I don’t ever want Jamal to be a specialist who only impacts the game through scoring because I think he’d be doing a huge disservice to himself.”

On Tuesday night, Murray was impactful with not only his scoring, but playmaking and defense as well. The former Kentucky Wildcat was dominant in the first half, scoring 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting. He also helped in containing Reggie Jackson, a 37 percent three-point shooter from downtown, as the Piston shot just 2 of 9 from that area on the night. Murray chipped in five assists, three rebounds and a steal to add to his scoring output.

"It was a great offensive night for Jamal. I thought his defense in the first half was great,” Malone said after the victory. “He was really into the ball. Down the stretch he made the two big baskets and the free throws. We don't win this game without Jamal."