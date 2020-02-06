Introducing: Denver Nuggets’ Noah Vonleh

Noah Vonleh joins Shabazz Napier and Keita Bates-Diop as trade additions Wednesday as the Nuggets look to strengthen their bench.

Here are some details about Vonleh:

Age: 24

Position: Forward-Center

IG: nvonleh

Season Averages: 4.1 points, 4.0 rebounds on 54.7 percent shooting.

Summary: Vonleh brings some much-needed depth at the forward and center positions for the Nuggets, especially with Paul Millsap and Mason Plumlee still on the mend.

A former lottery pick, Vonleh has played for five teams (Charlotte, Chicago, Minnesota, New York and Portland) in seven seasons. The 6-foot-10 player is just 24 years old and has shown potential during his time in the league. During stints with the Bulls and Knicks, Vonleh proved he could be a deep threat – hitting at a respectable 33.6 percent from downtown while in New York. During his time in the Big Apple, Vonleh posted a career night against the crosstown rival Nets, going for 22 points, 13 boards and two blocks on 50 percent shooting. It outlined the ability that led to him being picked with the ninth pick in the 2014 draft.

Did you know? His grandfather, Chief Blahsue Vonleh, was Paramount Chief of the Doe Clan, Nimba County, Liberia for 27 years (1920-1947).