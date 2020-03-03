Daily Nugget: Gary Harris’ favorite month?

Gary Harris is now in his sixth season and if there’s a one month where the 25-year-old often picks up his game, it’s March.

Harris has the best shooting percentages of his career in March, shooting 48.8 percent on field goals (including 39.3 percent from downtown) in 72 games. Here are three memorable March performances from Harris:

1. 32 points vs. LeBron James in Cleveland in a 126-117 win (March 3, 2018)

2. 26 points vs. Grizzlies in a 2018 win

3. 16 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers in a 2016 win

Harris’ has scored more in other March games, but this was the day Harris proved he could be an effective two-way player for Denver. After the win against the Lakers, Harris would average 14.3 points and 1.5 steals on 49 percent shooting.