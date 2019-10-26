Denver Nuggets’ Jerami Grant electrifies in Pepsi Center debut

The first quarter of the Nuggets and Suns was, quite frankly, a drab affair with neither team finding rhythm and shooting a combined 35.1 percent. Jerami Grant ensured the fans at Pepsi Center would get a much-needed boost in the final two minutes of the quarter.

It started with a block by Mason Plumlee on Frank Kaminsky. Plumlee then started a fast break, finding a full-speed Grant charging towards the basket. All that stood between Grant and the rim was Jevon Carter and the Nuggets’ power forward would not be denied. It was such a fierce and thunderous dunk that it almost blew off the roof at the Nuggets’ homecourt. Not a bad way to introduce yourself, Jerami.

The Nuggets would hold on to win their home opener against the Suns in a 108-107 in overtime and Grant’s fingerprints were all over the game. The 25-year-old would finish with 13 points and five rebounds and appears to have already earned the trust of Malone in crunch time. Grant played the entire fourth quarter as well as the five-minute overtime. He affected both sides of the court with his relentless hustle and continued to make athletic play after play.

“He is long. He is athletic. I’m just thankful he’s no longer in Oklahoma City and here in Denver,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gushed after the game.

What’s even scarier is his final dunk of the night, a no-look putback slam on a missed three by Gary Harris, might have been even better than his first.

“It was good, the fans were great and the players brought the energy,” Grant said of his Pepsi Center debut. “They were just dunks, I was just feeding off the crowd and their energy.”

Grant’s teammates had debates about which dunk was nastier after the game.

“His putback dunk was better,” Malik Beasley said before quickly changing his mind. “The one in transition [was better]. I watched it like 10 times.”

Beasley appreciates how quickly Grant has acclimated with Nuggets, both on and off the court.

“It was like he was meant to play with us,” he said. He’s a great player, great energy. He always brings it on the defensive end and that’s what we need on this team. He’s going to help us a lot in the long run.