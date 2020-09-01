giveSPORTS Ninth Annual Equipment Drive to Provide Sports Equipment and Scholarships to Colorado Kids in Need

DENVER— The ninth annual giveSPORTS Equipment Drive will be held at Pepsi Center on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the Rav4 Parking Lot (located between 9th and 11th streets; between Chopper Cir. and Auraria Pkwy.).

Kroenke Sports Charities, A Precious Child and Brannan Companies invite the public to support local disadvantaged families in their desire to participate in sports by dropping off new and gently-used sports equipment and monetary donations to support sports scholarships at the event. Now, more than ever, it is important to provide opportunities to keep kids active as families spend increased time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participation in extracurricular sports significantly impacts short and long-term educational, emotional, behavioral and physical outcomes for disadvantages, poverty-stricken youth.

A Precious Child’s giveSPORTS programs gives children in need the opportunity to get involved in organized sports by providing gears and participation free scholarships. In addition to encouraging fans to drop off goods at the in-person event, Patch my PC will provide $15,000 in matching funds to support giveSPORTS scholarships that help cover registration costs and other sports-related fees. Representatives from the Nuggets, Avalanche, Rapids and Mammoth will be in attendance to help unload donor vehicles and thank the community for their contributions. In addition, all donors will receive a tax letter and a coupon for 25% off regularly-priced merchandise at AltitudeAuthentics.com (some restrictions apply).

This year’s drive will look a little different than it has in the past. Due to COVID-19, enhanced social distancing protocols will be in place to protect both volunteers and donors. Donors will stay in their cars for the entire time that they drive through to drop off their goods. All volunteers unloading vehicles will be wearing masks and gloves and there will be a designated area for donors who do not wish to have volunteers touch their vehicle at all. This area will have carts and bins that donors can use to unload their equipment. Hand sanitizer will be provided.

Since its inception in 2012, the giveSPORTS Equipment Drive has collected nearly 200,000 pieces of sports equipment and over $80,000 in sports scholarships to benefit more than 25,000 local children in need.

“There are thousands of Colorado children living in poverty today who want nothing more than to participate in sports, alongside their peers,” said CEO and Founder of a Precious Child Carina Martin. “We are looking to the community to donate sports equipment and funds to help us put all kids in the game regardless of their circumstances,” she continued.

A Precious Child invites companies, sports teams/leagues and community groups to join the giveSPORTS Equipment Drive Challenge, which runs from Aug. 24-Sept. 11. Challenge participants are encouraged to collect funds, as well as new and gently-used sports equipment. The group that is the first to collect the most combined funds in each group category will receive a prize on behalf of Kroenke Sports Charities. For more information please visit www.APreciousChild.org/giveSPORTS.

This initiative is also part of NHL Green, whose mission is “the National Hockey League is committed to protecting the places we play hockey for future generations.” Recycling gently used equipment prevents unnecessary build up of waste and saves the energy required to manufacture new goods.

###

About Kroenke Sports Charities - Kroenke Sports Charities is committed to improving lives through the spirit and power of sports. We strive to serve our community through education, health and fitness initiatives, athletic programs, and direct aid, with the particular purpose of helping families, children, veterans, and the disabled. Kroenke Sports Charities provides relevant programs and support, directly and with other nonprofit organizations, to ultimately assist, encourage, and enrich the lives of those in need. To learn more, visit www.pepsicenter.com/arena-information/kroenke-sports-charities.

About A Precious Child, Inc. – A Precious Child is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides children in need with opportunities and resources to empower them to achieve their full potential. In 2018 alone, A Precious Child served nearly 49,000 disadvantaged and displaced children. A Precious Child provides impoverished Colorado children and families with basic essentials such as clothing, shoes, baby formula, diapers, coats, backpacks and school supplies, sports equipment, and gifts for the holidays. We work to assist children and families facing difficult life challenges such as abuse, neglect, crisis situations, and poverty. Our core initiatives help build the whole child, in addition to providing basic essentials, we help children and their families navigate community resources, working with schools to strengthen attendance initiatives, and providing services and resources to agency partners to strengthen their impact.

Since 2008, A Precious Child has provided opportunities and resources to more than 240,000 children and their caregivers. A Precious Child serves eight counties surrounding the Denver Metro area, including Arapahoe, Adams, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, and Weld. For more information or to schedule a tour, call 303.466.4272, or visit APreciousChild.org.