Nuggets have three jerseys selected among ESPN’s Top NBA Jerseys of All-Time

The Nuggets have been trendsetters since their inception, so it is fitting three of the franchise’s jerseys have been ranked among the top 74 NBA jerseys of all-time by ESPN.

Denver’s Blue Dazzle (2003-08), Navy Cursive (2008-12) and Rainbow Skyline jerseys (1985-93) were ranked No. 67, No. 51, and No. 5 respectively.

Here’s what the outlet had to say about each:

“67. Denver Nuggets (Blue Dazzle)

Seasons worn: 2003-08

Notable players in this look: Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson, Kenyon Martin, Marcus Camby

This is one of those jerseys that just screams 2000s. The dazzle cloth version stands out above the set that just followed it. -- Lopez

51. Denver Nuggets (Navy cursive)

Seasons worn: 2008-12



Notable players in this look: Carmelo Anthony, Chauncey Billups, Ty Lawson, Nene

The yellow cursive. The dazzle fabric. The baby blue side panels pairing with the dark blue base. These were legit. -- McMenamin

5. Denver Nuggets (Rainbow skyline)

Seasons worn: 1985-93

Notable players in this look: Alex English, Fat Lever, Michael Adams, Danny Schayes

In the 1980s, when the Denver Nuggets introduced new uniforms, they were statistically the fastest team in the NBA. High tempo defined Mile High Basketball, and the franchise even took on-court style to new heights with jerseys featuring a rainbow skyline theme. – Dodson”

