ESPN ranks four Denver Nuggets in top 100 NBA players

The recognition of the Denver Nuggets’ potential continued as the team’s core four of Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Paul Millsap were all named to ESPN’s Top 100 NBA Players rankings.

Millsap came in at No. 85, Harris No. 70, Murray No. 27 and Jokić rounded out the Nuggets showing in the rank at No. 7.

Here’s what the World Wide Leader had to say about Mile High Basketball:

“Millsap: Millsap is one of the league's ultimate gap-fillers -- on both ends. He senses what the Nuggets need and does it.

Murray: Year 2 to 3 is traditionally an important developmental stretch for a young player, and Murray took significant strides last season.

Jokić: Jokić has finished in the top 10 in real plus-minus (RPM) in every season of his career. He makes his teammates better, utilizing excellent court vision and touch to run the Nuggets' offense from the high post.”



