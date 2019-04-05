ESPN: Nuggets’ Paul Millsap vital on both sides of the court

Paul Millsap has quietly made a significant impact for the Nuggets this season as he’s a big reason why the team is 52-26. His heady play on defense has helped the team improve defensively since the All-Star break, sitting third in the NBA with 105.2 points allowed during that time. Millsap’s efforts on both sides of the floor is now getting some national attention, thanks to ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

Here’s what he had to say about the Nuggets’ power forward:

“Millsap is one of the league's ultimate gap-fillers -- on both ends. He senses what the Nuggets need, and does it. He seizes more of the offense if things bog down. He can create something from nothing in crunch time. He always appears in the right place, at the right time, on defense.

Defenses have gotten more brazen ignoring Millsap to muck up Nikola Jokic's passing lanes, but Millsap makes them pay. He's an underrated cutter, and he's quietly shooting 36 percent from deep -- and posting his best true-shooting mark since 2011.”

