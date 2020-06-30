Nuggets sign P.J. Dozier to NBA contract

DENVER – The Denver Nuggets have converted the two-way contract of guard P.J. Dozier to a multi-year NBA contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Dozier, 6-6, 205, signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets on Oct. 18, 2019 and has appeared in 21 games this season, averaging 4.1 points, 1.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 11.1 minutes. Dozier posted a career-high 15 points in 21 minutes at Houston on Jan. 22, 2020.

In 18 games (16 starts), for the Windy City Bulls of the NBA G League this season, Dozier held averages of 21.4 points, 7.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals while shooting 44% from the field in 36.9 minutes. He scored 20 or more points in 12 games, including posting a triple-double with 27 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists vs. Capital City Go-Go on Dec. 29th.

Dozier spent last season on a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics, where he appeared in six games for the Celtics and averaged 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 6.8 minutes. He played in 46 games (all starts) for the Maine Red Claws of the G League where he posted 21.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 32.0 minutes per game. In 2017-18, he signed a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder where he saw action in two games for the Thunder and 43 games for the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League. Dozier originally went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft after spending two years at the University of South Carolina.