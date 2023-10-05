Denver Nuggets training camp through the eyes of the newest Nugget

Training camp was newcomer Justin Holiday's first taste of Nuggets basketball. Located in San Diego, the camp was a couple of hours away from Holiday's old stomping grounds of Mission Hills, California.

The 2023-24 season will be Holiday's eleventh in the league, and the Nuggets are his tenth NBA team. He's been a key part of a plethora of different locker rooms. He's played for a variety of different coaches. He's interacted with many front offices.

In short, Holiday's seen it all, and that expansive experience is why Denver was so eager to bring him aboard as a veteran leader and two-way contributor.

Holiday told reporters that typically, your first impressions of a team's makeup will set the tone for the rest of the season. And the Denver Nuggets, well, he really dug their vibe.

"This organization is a championship-caliber organization. Obviously, just won, but how they do things, what they expect from us. That's something I appreciate, and after the organization, the players (have) no egos. We've got the best player in the world, the best few players in the world, and guys are cool on the court," Holiday said. "When you can get everybody to get the best from everybody, regardless of 1-to-15, I mean, there's not much you can do with a team like that."

Holiday called the Nuggets' vibe "laid-back" through the first two days of training camp. He noted that the team communicated well... and frequently.

"Laidback. Everybody talks to everyone. Again, you can tell who's been together here for a while. Obviously, dudes are good friends and things like that. But everyone's cool," explained Holiday. "It's enjoyable to come to work."

That said, the team's relaxed attitude didn't take away from the intensity of practice. The defending champions were still just as competitive as ever in their first two days of training camp.

"It's laidback, we're chill, but when it's time to play? Very, very competitive... That's top to bottom," said Holiday. "I mean, that nature is there, and it has to be. You can't win a championship without being a competitor."

No one embodies Denver's chill but competitive spirit better than head coach, Michael Malone, who praised Holiday for his impressive feel and versatility on the floor. The love was mutual, and Holiday called Malone "real" as a leader.

"Straightforward guy, which I appreciate and respect. Real. Likes to communicate. Nice dude. I can have a conversation with him like a normal person... It's not awkward with him at all," said Holiday on Wednesday. "I also appreciate how he encourages. I think that's actually very important. Now, do you have to encourage people as a head coach? No, but he goes out of his way to do that. So that's something I do appreciate as well."

Holiday told the media on Monday that he's "had most of [his] success in the NBA playing with a big that can pass." Nikola Jokić is one of the best passers in the sport, tossing out the second-most total assists last season, so Holiday was naturally very optimistic about the fit with his brand-new team.

Through two days of training camp, nothing has shaken that belief. Holiday told reporters that he hasn't had to alter his game whatsoever to fit the needs of his new teammates.

"For some reason when I got with them today, I thought I was gonna have to do something different. But it was like no, my game was made for the way the Denver Nuggets play," said Holiday. "Them dudes are playing like they've been with each other all their lives. So fitting me in today, it went well. I think at the start, I was thinking a lot... So many guys can cut, so many guys can shoot, and obviously, Jokić can throw it anytime. But once I just settled in, it meshed. It was fun. It was enjoyable."

Malone was optimistic after the conclusion of Wednesday's practice, the second of Denver's four days of training camp in San Diego. He spoke highly of Holiday and Reggie Jackson, and he gave the youngsters—of which there are many on this year's Nuggets team—kudos for their contributions, as well.

Most importantly, Malone was amazed by how in-sync the starters appeared after several months off. In fact, Denver's core five—Jokić, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope—have already produced a viral highlight clip. Expect many more.

"Where I am in my career right now, this is what I want. I want to win. That's all that matters to me. I don't care about the personal accolades. I don't care how much I play. I just want to win. I want to contribute doing so," said Holiday. "I'm not worried about me."