Denver Nuggets sign Vlatko Čančar

The Denver Nuggets have signed rookie forward Vlatko Čančar to a multiyear contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Čančar, 6-9, 215, recently appeared for Denver during the 2019 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas where he appeared in all four games (four starts), averaging 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also played for Denver’s 2018 NBA Summer League entry where he averaged 9.0 points, 3.00 rebounds and 1.75 steals in four games (one start).

The 22 year-old native of Slovenia played for the San Pablo Burgos in the Spanish ACB league during the 2018-19 season, appearing in 34 games (22 starts) and averaging 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 22.9 minutes per game. He was named to the Spanish ABC Best Young Team after his solid season which highlights the most promising young prospects in their league. Prior to his time with the San Pablo Burgos, Čančar played multiple seasons for KK Mega Bemax of the Adriatic League and was named the 2017-18 Round 18 MVP.

Čančar was originally selected by Denver with the 49th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He will wear #31 for the Nuggets.