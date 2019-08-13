Denver Nuggets sign Tyler Cook and P.J. Dozier

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2019 – The Denver Nuggets have signed rookie free agent forward Tyler Cook to a two-way contract and free agent guard P.J. Dozier to a training camp contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Cook, 6-9, 255, most recently appeared in three games for the Nuggets’ Las Vegas Summer League team, averaging 4.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.00 steals in 11.3 minutes per game. Cook went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft out of the University of Iowa where he played three seasons, averaging 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 93 total games (92 starts).

Dozier, 6-6, 205, spent last season on a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics, where he appeared in six games for the Celtics and averaged 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 6.8 minutes. He appeared in 46 games (all starts) for the Maine Red Claws of the G League where he posted 21.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.28 steals in 32.0 minutes per game. In 2017-18, he signed a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder where he played in two games for the Thunder and 43 games for the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League. Dozier originally went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft after spending two years at the University of South Carolina where he averaged 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.34 steals in 70 total games (63 starts).

Cook will wear #34 and Dozier will wear #35 for the Nuggets.