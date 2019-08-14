Denver Nuggets’ NBA TV Day: Three things to watch

Throughout the month of August, NBA TV is devoting one day to each team as a celebration of the team’s past. In what has become an annual event, NBA TV will air a select number of memorable games from a team’s past as well as some off-court programs that highlight some of the best players in franchise history.

On August 15, the Nuggets will be featured. Here are a few of the notable games and shows that will be featured on Thursday.

1) Relive the 2019 postseason

Sure, it has been just about three months since the Nuggets were still playing in the 2019 postseason, but there were certainly a few notable games from the 14-game run. The first three games shown on Thursday are from the most recent playoff appearance, as the day begins with Game 7 against the San Antonio Spurs, followed by Games 4 and 5 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Of course, the Game 7 victory over the Spurs was crucially important for a young and (then) inexperienced Nuggets squad. Although Denver held on to a comfortable lead throughout the majority of the game, the Nuggets had to withstand a late run from San Antonio to win the team’s first playoff series in a decade.

While many certainly remember the four-overtime, Game 3 classic against Portland, Games 4 and 5 showcased the resiliency that the Nuggets had throughout the season. Down 2-1 in the series and facing a Game 4 in Portland, Jamal Murray led the way with 34 points (including 11-of-11 from the free throw line) while Denver secured a must-have road win.

The Nuggets then followed that up with a blowout victory in Game 5 that firmly put them in the driver’s seat in the series. Nikola Jokić and Paul Millsap combined for nearly 50 points in the 26-point victory. Sit back, relax, and enjoy as the Nuggets firmly established themselves as playoff contenders throughout their two series in the 2019 playoffs.

2) 2009 Conference Semifinals, Game 3 @ Dallas

Speaking of Denver’s last playoff-series victory prior to defeating San Antonio this season, this Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks had all of the drama and intrigue of a crucial playoff game. With the Nuggets having won the first two games of the series in Denver, Dallas needed to win Game 3 to stay alive in the series.

Up by two with just over six seconds remaining, the Mavericks had a foul-to-give, which they planned to use to disrupt Denver’s offense as it looked for the game-tying shot. Carmelo Anthony received the ball at midcourt and proceeded to dribble towards Dallas’ bench. Anthony (who scored 31 points in the game) was guarded by Antoine Wright, who appeared to foul Anthony to disrupt his rhythm and force Denver to inbound the ball again.

However, the attempted foul wasn’t called, and Anthony proceeded to calmly walk into an open 3-pointer, which he knocked down to give the Nuggets a one-point lead with one second remaining. As the story goes, Denver would hold on to the win and ultimately eliminated Dallas in five games to return to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 24 years.

Chauncey Billups (32 points) also played a big role in what was essentially a series-clinching victory. Relive this thrilling, back-and-forth playoff game on Thursday evening at 3 p.m. MT.

3) Throwback content highlighting past stars

Although the Nuggets are yet to reach the mountain top of the NBA in the form of a championship, the team has certainly had some electrifying star players play in the Mile High City. Denver’s team day on NBA TV will showcase several of those stars, from the aforementioned Carmelo Anthony to past legends such as David Thompson and Dikembe Mutombo.

At 9 a.m. MT, NBA Journey: Dikembe Mutombo will air. The half-hour show follows Mutombo’s journey as a charismatic basketball player and humanitarian. Later in the day, Skywalker: The David Thompson Story will be shown. According to the show’s description, “Skywalker: The David Thompson Story shows Thompson's career as never before with highlights, photographs and interviews with Michael Jordan, Dr. J., Bill Walton, Dennis Johnson, Dan Issel, Norm Sloan, Carl Scheer and more!”

You can also watch the two stars in action throughout the day, as Game 5 of the 1994 first round series against the Seattle Supersonics will air at 7 a.m. MT, while Game 5 of the 1977 Western Conference Semifinals against Portland will air at midnight on August 16.

Be sure to tune-in to NBA TV throughout the day on Thursday for a plethora of Nuggets content, both past and present!