DENVER NUGGETS EXTEND ZEKE NNAJI

Denver, Oct. 22, 2023 – The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with forward Zeke Nnaji, General Manager Calvin Booth announced today.

Nnaji, 22, has appeared in 136 games (seven starts) for the Nuggets over three seasons, holding career averages of 5.0 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 52.7% from the field and 38.2% from three. Nnaji has also played in 20 career playoff games for Denver, averaging 3.3 minutes per game, totaling 20 points and four rebounds.

Nnaji, 6-9, 240, played in a career-high 53 games (five starts) during the 2022-23 season and averaged 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting a career-high 56.1% from the field. He posted eight games of 10+ points and had one double-double. Nnaji also appeared in five postseason games, helping the Nuggets win their first NBA title in franchise history.