Denver Nuggets announce 2019 preseason schedule

DENVER, Jul. 23, 2019 – The Denver Nuggets will play a four-game preseason schedule that kicks off against the Portland Trail Blazers at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon on October 8th.

Denver will then stay on the road for two more games, heading to Los Angeles to take on the L.A. Clippers at Staples Center on October 10th and Phoenix to play the Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 14th.

The Nuggets will return home to Pepsi Center for their final preseason tune-up in another contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, October 17th.

Altitude TV will televise two games, on October 14th and October 17th and all four preseason games will air live on the Nuggets flagship radio station Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM/950 AM.