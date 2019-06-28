Denver Nuggets announce 2019 NBA Summer League roster

DENVER, June 28, 2019 – The Denver Nuggets have announced their roster for the 2019 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from July 5-15 at Cox Pavilion and the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus. Nuggets assistant coach Jordi Fernandez will assume head coaching duties for the Summer League entry for the second consecutive year.

Prior to Las Vegas Summer League, the Nuggets will hold a minicamp beginning on Monday, July 1 and running through Thursday, July 4. Denver’s first game of the 2019 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League is Friday, July 5 against the Phoenix Suns, followed by games against the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors before beginning the single-elimination tournament.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019, which features all 30 NBA teams and the Chinese and Croatian National Teams, will tip off with 10 games on July 5 and continue through Monday, July 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The first day of action will include five games on NBA TV and a tripleheader on ESPN.