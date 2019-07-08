Denver Nuggets acquire Jerami Grant from Oklahoma City Thunder

DENVER, July 8, 2019 – The Denver Nuggets have acquired forward Jerami Grant from Oklahoma City in exchange for a 2020 first round pick, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Grant, 6-9, 220, appeared in 80 games (77 starts) for Oklahoma City in 2018-19, averaging a career-high 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 assists while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.2% from three in 32.7 minutes per game. He also posted four double-doubles and recorded 20+ points in 11 games. Over five seasons, Grant has appeared in 383 games (145 starts) for Philadelphia and Oklahoma City, holding career averages of 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 assists in 24.1 minutes per game.

The 25-year-old was one of two players last season to average at least 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 39% from three (Karl-Anthony Towns) and was one of three players with 100+ threes and 100+ blocks (Karl-Anthony Towns, Brook Lopez). Grant also played a significant role for Oklahoma City in the 2019 playoffs. In five games (all starts), he averaged 11.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 35.2 minutes per game.

Grant, a Portland, Oregon native, played two seasons at Syracuse University before being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 39th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.