Catching Up With Gary Harris

Nuggets.com caught up with Gary Harris to talk about his summer and more.

How was your summer?

Summer was great, man. It was a long summer. Enjoyed my time off but ready to get back to work now.

What did you do this summer?

You know I was really low-key. I traveled a little bit, I was overseas for a little bit. I really just stayed at home, chilled in Indiana. Got some work in, just low-key.

Where did you travel to?

I went to Serbia, kicked it with Nikola for a little bit. Then I went to Paris for a little bit, Milan, I went to Hong Kong. I had a great time when I traveled all around the world.

Had you been to any of those places before?

I had been to Milan before and Italy. But I had never been to Paris, Serbia or Hong Kong. I had been to China before but never Hong Kong.

What was your favorite place that you went to?

I had a great time in Serbia but I think my favorite place might’ve been Hong Kong. Just because I had never experienced anything like that. It was just like a whole different culture shock for me. It was almost like an Americanized version of China, which was pretty cool.

How was it being home during the summer? Is that something you do everything?

Yeah, man. There’s no place like home, man. I’m a homebody so just to get back and be around my family and my friends. I had a great time.

If you could give the rookie version of yourself one piece of advice what would it be?

Just keep working kid. Just keep working. It’ll be alright. It’s gonna work out in the end.