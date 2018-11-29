Budweiser Nugget of the Month: November Nominees

Gary Harris

Before being stymied with left ankle soreness that’s kept him out of the Lakers' last two games, wins on the road against Oklahoma City and at home, Harris was his typical solid-as-a-rock self.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard is averaging 15.3 points, second-best on the team, to go along with three rebounds and 2.7 assists while playing 32.9 minutes per game in the month of November. The Michigan State product scored 20 or more points on three occasion this month. Harris tied a career-high connecting on 6 of 9 attempts from 3-point range in a 125-115 loss at New Orleans Nov. 17 to cap a three-game stretch during which he went 11 for 18, a blistering 61.11 percent, from downtown.

Nikola Jokić

One of the more efficient players in the NBA, Jokić who earned the first Western Conference Player of the Week award back in October, continued his brand of all-around brilliance in November.

The Joker led the Nuggets in rebounds (9.4) and assists (7.1) while adding 13.9 points per game, exhibiting his one-of-a-kind capabilities with amazing stat lines throughout the month. He nearly equaled his career-high of 17 when he dropped 16 dimes in a 103-88 victory at home against Utah on Nov. 3. On Nov. 9, he scored 37 points and grabbed a career single-game best 21 rebounds in a heartbreaking two-point loss to Brooklyn.

Jokić, who’s ranked in the top 10 in the league in assists, tops among centers, has recorded three games with 10 or more helpers, and seven with 10 or more boards this month.

Jamal Murray

This is the Jamal Murray Nuggets fans have been waiting for. Voted by NBA GMs as "The Most Likely to Have a Breakout Season" before the 2018-19 tip, the third-year point guard was hampered by lingering injuries early in the season, resulting in a slower than anticipated start to the season statistically. Murray, the team’s leading scorer, is putting up 18.2 points per game in November. The 5.1 assists he’s averaging in November is also better than any mark he’s put up during his first three years as a pro.

Murray put the entire league on notice on Nov. 5 when he exploded for a career-high 48 points on 19-30 shooting, going 5 of 11 from 3-point range and a perfect 5 of 5 from the charity stripe in a 115-107 win against the Boston, last year’s Eastern Conference runners-up.

The 21-year-old is averaging 19 points and 5.5 assists amid the Nuggets’ current four-game win streak.

Monte Morris

It’s hard to believe Monte Morris is less than 25 games into his NBA career.

The Flint, Mich. native and former Iowa State guard is already making history. Signed to a multi-year contract in late July after spending much of last season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G-League, Morris has been an invaluable contributor since the start of the season.

The reserve point guard is averaging 8.9 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 50.5 percent from the field, including 40.7 from behind the 3-point line, and 81.8 from the from the free-throw line in 24.6 minutes per game. More than what he’s done, it’s how he’s done it seldom making a mistake with the ball in his hands.

With 88 assists and just 11 giveaways on the season, the 6-3, 175-pounder leads the entire in assist-to-turnover ratio at 8:1 a mark that would set a league record for players earning as many minutes as him if kept up throughout the season. In 14 games in November, Morris didn’t commit a turnover in nine of them. He has three games with at least six assists and zero turnovers this month.