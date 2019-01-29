Budweiser Nugget of the Month: January Nominees

Nikola Jokić

A better question to ask might be, ‘What doesn’t Jokic do for the Denver Nuggets?’

The team’s leader in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game in 2018-19, he’s been at his all-round brilliant best in January, averaging a double-double at 25.4 points and 11.7 rebounds to go along with 8.1 assists.

This month alone, the 7-foot Serbian has recorded five triple-doubles, logging the statistical feats against New York (19 points, 14 rebounds and 15 assists), Miami (29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists) the LA Clippers (18 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists), Cleveland (19 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists), and Philadelphia (32 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists).

Most importantly, the Nuggets won all those games. Denver is currently second in the Western Conference and Jokic could be on his way to the all-star game for the first time in his career.

Jamal Murray

In his third season in the NBA since leaving the University of Kentucky after just one year, Murray has established himself as the Nuggets’ second-leading scorer.

Good for 18.2 points per game this month, the Blue Arrow has finally found his shooting stroke. Murray is connecting on 45.2 percent of his 3-point attempts in January, a considerable uptick from the 27.8 percent clip he began the season at.

Murray jumped things off in with a 34-point performance, one in which he scored 32 in the second half, to lead Denver to a 117-113 overtime victory on the road against Sacramento on Jan. 3. He averaged 24 points per game to help the Nuggets finish 3-1 during a four-game home stand from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19.

Malik Beasley

There might not be a more confident and competent shooter in the NBA right now.

Beasley, a third -year guard out of Florida State, recommitted himself to the game and retooled his shot in the offseason and the proof is in the pudding. The 6-5, 195-pounder’s scoring average has increased each month in 2018-19 as he’s established himself as an integral part of coach Michael Malone’s rotation. Playing for the Nuggets, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, despite fielding a roster that’s missed more games to injury than any team in the league, Beasley has shined.

He’s averaging 13.7 points on blistering 53.7 percent shooting from the field, including 44.2 percent from 3-point range, and 90 percent from the free-throw line while playing 28.1 minutes per contest in January. He scored a career-high 23 points in a 115-108 win against the New Knicks on New Year’s Day. He’s knocked down five or more triples on three occasions this month an sank a career-best 6 of 10 attempts against two-time defending champion Golden State at home on Jan. 15.

Beasley’s averaging 17 points on 51.3 percent shooting in each of his last three games. He scored 13 of his 18 in the fourth quarter to help the Nuggets overcome 25-point deficit in a 95-92 win on the road against Memphis Monday night.

