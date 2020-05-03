Nuggets Budweiser Legendary Moments: Denver, Portland battle in 4OT thriller

It was a loss for the Nuggets, but there’s no disputing its status as an all-time classic.

Game 3 of the 2019 Western Conference Semifinals. Portland vs. Denver. Two Northwest Division foes going blow-for-blow in the longest NBA postseason game since 1953. That’s right, four overtimes in a 140-137 victory for the Trail Blazers at home. It’s a game that had several key milestones for both teams. Here are a few:

Nikola Jokić set an NBA record for minutes played for a 7-footer at 65 and was absolutely dominant with 33 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists on 52 percent shooting.

There were 24 (!) lead changes in the contest

There were 11 players in double figures, with CJ McCollum leading all scorers with 41. Jamal Murray paced Denver with 34 points.

This game was one of several key learning moments for Denver, the eighth-youngest NBA playoff team in league history, during the 2019 postseason. Despite the final outcome, Denver would showcase its resiliency in front of a global audience. That trait would increasingly evolve into a part of the team’s DNA as the roster’s young core continued to develop. The Nuggets have had several comebacks from double-digit leads this season and it is likely some of those results have come off their experiences in the playoffs.

"Lots of highs and lows,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. “I couldn't have been prouder of our guys for the fight. We fought, we fought, we fought. That's all you can ask for."

Without further ado, here’s a look back at that game: