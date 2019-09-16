Bleacher Report: Denver Nuggets have one of NBA’s top five backcourts with Jamal Murray, Gary Harris

Jamal Murray and Gary Harris were an elite tandem in the Nuggets’ backcourt last season, showcasing a unique blend of stylish and gritty play. Bleacher Report is looking forward to what the young duo can do in its fourth season and ranked the pair No. 5 in their NBA backcourt ratings, heading into 2019-20.

Here’s what the national outlet had to say about the Nuggets starting guards:

“In three years together, the Nuggets have won 57 percent of their games with Murray and Harris, and they earned a No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with 54 wins last season.

Despite already being this successful, Murray is still just 22, and Harris only recently turned 25. Murray is under contract for the next six seasons; Harris for three. The Nuggets will have both on deals until they each turn 28, at least.

Together, this backcourt seems like a younger version of the Portland Trail Blazers' duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Both are already proven winners and lethal scorers, and they continue to fly under the radar.

Given their trajectory, they should settle in as a top-five backcourt for years to come.”

And that’s not even mentioning the Nuggets’ two exciting reserve guards Monte Morris and Malik Beasley. It will be interesting to see the strides the group makes in the 2019-20 season. To see the full B/R rankings click here.