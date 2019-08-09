Denver Nuggets' Malik Beasley discusses offseason, MB5 Pro Academy

While most NBA athletes share their offseason regimens in conversations with the media or social platforms, Malik Beasley is largely keeping his routine a secret.

“Just expanding my game, but I'm not really telling people [what I'm working on],” Beasley told Nuggets.com.

Beasley had a breakout campaign last season as the guard saw his scoring going up from 3.2 points a game in the 2017-18 season to 11.3 points last season. He became one of the top reserve guards in the NBA and shooting an impressive 40.2 percent from downtown. So perhaps wanting to recreate the approach heading into next season, Beasley’s targets for the 2019-20 campaign are relatively straightforward.

“If I can make through this season without being injured, that's the first thing. I'm good with that,” Beasley said. “Everything will fall into place from the hard work this summer.”

Beasley might be tightlipped about his offseason and personal goals for this season, but he’s more than happy to talk about his development as a father during the summer – especially his diaper changing skills.

" I'm like lightning. I'm nice with it,” Beasley boasted with pride.

The 22-year-old admits being a father has its challenges, but it’s helped him think long term and appreciate aspects of his life more.

“It's a reality, every day you're a little more tired than you were before,” he explained. “I can't just travel [on a whim] and vacate anymore. You have to make plans and trips. It's a little different, it's parenthood.”

He added, “I have a better understanding of my parents and how they treated me. It's been a great journey to be 22 with my girl and have a great family like this, it's a blessing. We're learning so much at a young age.”

Aside from parenthood, Beasley has also been focused on helping other young people reach their goals throughout the summer. The former Florida State standout runs the MB5 Pro Academy, which hosts free basketball camps for teenagers. He is bringing the program to Denver this weekend (Aug. 10-11) at the Montebello Recreation Center. Beasley wanted to make sure his camps would be accessible to those who are interested.

“My whole life, I've been going to camps. I went to the LeBron and KD camps. And it cost money or I had to be invited,” Beasley explained. “For me and my circle, we wanted the kids to have a free chance to learn about basketball, learn how to be a pro in the aspects of on the court and off the court [matters].

“[Learn about] other opportunities in life, such as gaming, E-gaming, endorsements and stuff like that. Talking about college, it's a chance to talk about life experiences in a two-day event.”

Beasley will attend both days of the camp and hopes to help inspire those in attendance.

“I can't wait to have the kids come by and I hope they're listening,” Beasley said. “They can reach their goals just like I did. They just have to work hard.”