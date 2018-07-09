Nuggets Re-Sign Free Agent Will Barton

DENVER, July 9, 2018 – The Denver Nuggets have re-signed free agent guard Will Barton to a multi-year deal, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Barton, 27, has spent the previous four seasons in Denver, enjoying a career-best year in 2017-18 with averages of 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.00 steals per game in 81 contests (40 starts). He also shot a career-high .452 from the field and .370 from beyond the arc while showcasing his ability to play multiple positions as both a starter and one of the most valuable sixth men in the league. Barton was one of only two players in the League this season to average 15+ points, 5+ rebounds and 4+ assists while starting 40 games-or-fewer (Tyreke Evans).

“Will Barton is a fearless competitor that never backs down,” stated Connelly. “He has continuously pushed himself to be the best player and teammate he can be and gives it his all no matter what role he is asked to play. We are very excited to have gotten this deal done and to keep an important player like Will as a key part of our future.”

In 40 starts last season, Barton averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.18 steals per game. He played at least 35 minutes in 31 contests, with his averages jumping to 19.8 points, 5.9 boards, 4.6 assists and 1.35 steals on 45% shooting from three-point range. On Nov. 30th vs. Chicago Barton scored a career-high 37 points, including a game-winning reverse layup as time expired. He also tallied 20+ points and 5+ assists in four games off the bench this season, the third most such games amongst reserves in the NBA.

“I couldn’t be happier to be back in Denver and I want to say thank you to the Kroenke family and Tim and Arturas for believing in me,” said Barton. “This entire organization has shown a lot of faith in me and I just feel blessed to be in this situation. I love playing for this city and this team and can’t wait to get back to work.”

The Baltimore, Maryland native was acquired by the Nuggets in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 19, 2015. He has appeared in 251 games (60 starts) over four seasons with Denver, averaging 14.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 29.6 minutes per game. Barton was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers out of Memphis with the 40th overall selection in the 2012 NBA Draft.