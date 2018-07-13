Denver Nuggets Trade Arthur and Faried to Brooklyn Nets

DENVER, July 13, 2018 – The Denver Nuggets have traded forwards Darrell Arthur and Kenneth Faried, a 2019 protected first round pick and a future second round draft pick to Brooklyn in exchange for guard Isaiah Whitehead, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today. Denver has subsequently waived Whitehead.

“DA is one of the best guys I have ever come across in all my time in the league,” said Connelly. “When we traded for him, he and his amazing wife Niecy instantly impacted our community. They have done so much to help those in need, and almost all of it was done with no fanfare. As a player his toughness, ability to guard multiple positions and stretch the floor will be sorely missed. As a person it’s hard to quantify what he has meant to our team. Brooklyn is getting one of the league’s true gentleman.”

Arthur, 30, spent five seasons with Denver, averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 256 games (29 starts). Overall he has appeared in 503 career games (106 starts) over nine seasons with Memphis and Denver, averaging 6.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game.

“There aren’t many players in the league who play with more energy or passion than Kenneth Faried,” stated Connelly. “To watch him develop as a player and a man in Denver has been a joy to watch. Last season he handled a diminished role like a consummate professional. I’m excited for his next opportunity, but he will certainly be missed.”

Faried, 28, was selected by Denver with the 22nd pick of the 2011 NBA Draft out of Moorehead State University. Over seven seasons with the Nuggets, Faried has appeared in 441 career games (372 starts) and averaged 11.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 24.9 minutes per game.