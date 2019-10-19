Altitude TV to Broadcast Nuggets Home Opener on KTVD Local (Channel 20)

DENVER—Today, Altitude TV announced that on Friday, Oct. 25, the Denver Nuggets home opener vs. the Phoenix Suns will be broadcast locally on KTVD (Chan. 20). Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. For the first time in more than thirty years, the Denver Nuggets will appear on a local over-the-air network broadcast.

“We are outraged that our fans aren’t able to enjoy their hometown teams in action,” said Kroenke Sports & Entertainment EVP/COO Matt Hutchings. “We’re committed to doing everything we can to reach an agreement with Comcast, DIRECTV and DISH Network. In the interim, we have purchased air time on Channel 20 to broadcast the Denver Nuggets home opener on Friday. We’re excited to be able to provide this to our fans as they join in us in celebrating Mile High Basketball.”

“We also recognize that Colorado Avalanche fans are equally frustrated. We are actively pursuing a similar broadcast opportunity for our Avalanche fans. It’s a travesty that all sports fans can’t enjoy the Nuggets and Avs games as we enter these highly-anticipated seasons.”

Currently, Altitude Sports continues its attempts to negotiate with three former Altitude cable and satellite carriers, Comcast, DIRECTV and DISH Network, who have dropped Altitude from their lineups. Altitude’s contracts with Comcast, DIRECTV and DISH Network expired at the end of August, and although Altitude has tried to negotiate with each of the Big Three carriers to enter into new agreements on the same terms and conditions under which each of them has carried Altitude uninterrupted for these past 15 years, the Big Three chose instead to drop Altitude.

“We are pleased to be working with our long-time partners at Kroenke Sports & Entertainment to bring the Denver Nuggets home opener to their fans here in Colorado,” said President & GM KUSA/KTVD Mark Cornetta. “We have enjoyed a strong working relationship with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment and that is why it was an easy decision to work with them on bringing this home opener to Denver television. We are excited to help kickoff their 2019/2020 season.”

We encourage all fans to sign the petition to bring back their hometown teams. www.altitudesports.com/blocked.