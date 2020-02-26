Altitude TV To Broadcast A Nuggets And An Avalanche Game Locally On KTVD Channel 20

DENVER— Today, Altitude TV announced that it will broadcast the Denver Nuggets game versus the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 1st at 4:00 p.m. MT on KTVD Channel 20. This game will feature two of the hottest teams in the NBA. The Nuggets and Raptors are currently in second place within their respective conferences and poised to make deep runs in the Playoffs.

In addition, Altitude will also broadcast the Colorado Avalanche versus the Detroit Red Wings game on Monday, March 2nd starting at 5:30 p.m. MT on KTVD. This game will feature a matchup of two longtime NHL rivals, which has historically been a fan favorite.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment continues to share in the frustration and disappointment that many fans have experienced due to Comcast and DISH Network dropping Altitude Sports from their lineups. Both carriers continue to ignore Nuggets and Avalanche fans throughout the region.

“We’re upset that many of our Nuggets and Avalanche fans are missing out on two special seasons because Comcast and DISH Network refuse to negotiate in good faith,” said KSE COO Matt Hutchings. “We’d like to thank DIRECTV for allowing us to offer these games on over-the-air broadcast television within our home market. We applaud DIRECTV for being a team player and allowing KTVD to televise these pivotal matchups as we enter the home stretch of this season.”

We encourage all Nuggets and Avalanche supporters to join tens of thousands of their fellow fans who have signed a petition to bring back their hometown teams on Comcast and DISH. (https://www.bringbackaltitude.com).