Nuggets 50th Anniversary Decade Nights

The Nuggets invite fans to look back at our organization's past all season long! As part of the team’s 50th Anniversary, the Nuggets will hold four “Decade Nights” highlighting players, teams and coaches from each era of team history.

The nights and dates:

ABA NIGHT: Thursday, November 9 vs OKC Thunder at 830pm.

1980s Night: Friday, January 12 vs Memphis Grizzlies at 7pm.

1990s Night: Saturday, January 27 vs Dallas Mavericks at 7pm.

2000s Night: Friday, February 23 vs San Antonio Spurs at 7pm.

The decade nights kick off with the ABA era. Spencer Haywood, Ralph Simpson, and Chuck Williams will join the festivities for fan autographs and a special halftime ceremony.

To celebrate the 80's era, Wayne Cooper, Michael Adams, and Mike Evans will join the nights happenings.

Nuggets greats Antonio McDyess, LaPhonso Ellis, and Robert Pack are set to bring us back to the 90s.

To round the celebration of the Nuggets out, Kenyon Martin, Marcus Camby, and Allen Iverson will reunite at Pepsi Center.