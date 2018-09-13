Nuggets 2018-19 Player Previews: Malik Beasley

Last Season: Malik Beasley continued to grow as a professional in 2017-18, building on his value as a capable defender while showing some flashes of a growing offensive game as well. He played in 62 games – 40 more than his rookie season in 2016-17. Never was his defensive value more on display than during a road stretch in early December.

Beasley sparked the Nuggets in a much-needed win at Orlando during that span, playing with energy and effectiveness on defense, and that spilled into his offensive game as well. He had 12 points that night, and was a fixture in the rotation in the next few games during what was a six-game road trip overall. On the season, Beasley averaged 3.2 points and over a rebound as well in 9.4 minutes per game.

2018-19 Outlook: Beasley had a good summer league, particularly defensively, and that momentum should spill over into training camp for the athletic shooting guard, who is entering his third year in the NBA. Beasley is poised to make a move into bigger minutes this season. He’s worked on his jump shot, his handle, and continues to be in great shape. Now, it’s about putting all of the pieces together consistently and taking the jump he expects to make in his productivity and playing time this season.

Bold Prediction: Beasley will shoot over 45 percent from the field, over 35 percent from the 3-pointl line and over 80 percent from the free throw line.

