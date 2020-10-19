Kroenke Sports Charities Celebrating Halloween with Special Olympics Fundraiser

This year, Halloween will be spooky and sporty as families drive through the Pepsi Center Tundra parking lot on Oct. 30 for a “Trunk-or-Treat” event benefitting Special Olympics Young Athletes. Decorated cars and costumed volunteers will be onsite to provide pre-packaged candy, coloring sheets and assorted goodies as donors enjoy this unique fall festival.

This event is a fresh, COVID-19 friendly spin on Special Olympics’ annual Harvest Festival. As the novel coronavirus led to mandatory social distancing guidelines, Special Olympics knew it needed to pivot its fundraising efforts to be safe and fun for all. As a long-time Signature Community Partner, Kroenke Sports Charities offered to host a new version of the event—one that still offers fun games, handouts and snacks, but now also includes celebrities from all four teams of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

Representatives from the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids and Colorado Mammoth will all be present at this year’s fundraiser. Mascots, alumni and more will be handing out team merchandise, treats and prizes to all participants who drive through the Tundra lot. Participants will also have the chance to bid on exclusive silent auction items and buy mystery balloons containing signed memorabilia, gift cards and more.

Admission to this special Trunk-or-Treat drive-thru event is $25 per car. To purchase a ticket, visit https://specialolympicsco.org/event/trunkortreat/.

All proceeds from this event will benefit Special Olympics Colorado’s Young Athletes program. Throughout the year, the Special Olympics Young Athletes program invites children ages 2-7 with intellectual disabilities to engage in the world of sport, with the goal of preparing them for Special Olympics sports training and competition when they get older.

Each season, the Nuggets, Avalanche, Rapids and Mammoth host individual Special Olympics athletes in a myriad of clinics and events. Nuggets and Avalanche players, coaches, and staff run through fundamentals and drills as athletes of all ages get the opportunity to hone their skills at Pepsi Center; Young Athletes are invited to a sports field day each summer; and the Rapids host a Unified team made up of athletes of all levels of intellectual ability.

This year’s Drive Thru Harvest Festival Trunk or Treat event will be a fun, inclusive and safe way for kids to participate in Halloween while raising awareness and funds for Special Olympics.