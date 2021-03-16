Jose Ortiz-Lozano is Western Union First Shot Taker for Pacers vs. Nuggets

Nuggets season ticket member Jose Ortiz-Lozano is the Western Union First Shot taker for the Nuggets' home game against the Pacers. Here is more about Jose:

My name is Jose Ortiz-Lozano. I live in Louisville and work for the Boulder Valley School District. I have been a Nuggets fan since 1982, which according to my boys, is a VERY long time. I am a season ticket holder and can’t wait to get back to the arena. I have had the privilege of watching Fat Lever, Michael Adams, Chauncey Billups and our current MVP Nikola Jokic live many times. I travel to at least two away games a year with my family to support the team. I am proud of everything the Nuggets have accomplished over the years and can’t wait to see what the future holds for the team.