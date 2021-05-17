Denver Nuggets Playoff Drive Thru Presented By Western Union

To celebrate the Denver Nuggets heading to the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Western Union will host a Drive-Thru tipoff event at Ball Arena. Fans can drive thru the Tundra Lot from 5-7pm to receive a Denver Nuggets/Western Union car flag, and other giveaways to show their fandom throughout the playoffs.

There will be over 2,000 car flags given out and there will also be Nikola Jokić MVP posters, Pepsi products, Ball Aluminum Cups and coupons to Wendy's as well. In addition, one lucky fan could win a signed Nikola Jokić jersey as there will be a giveaway during the event. Don't miss it!