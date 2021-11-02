Denver Nuggets Host Do All You Can Food Drive on November 10th

The Denver Nuggets, Kroenke Sports Charities, and Denver Rescue Mission will be teaming up again this year to host the Do All You Can Food Drive, presented by King Soopers. You can help by bringing non-perishable food or monetary donations to the game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021. Donations will be collected at Ball Arena entrances prior to the game. All donations will go towards the Denver Rescue Mission’s efforts to provide 815,516 meals to the poor and hungry men, women, and children of our community each year. The first 200 fans to donate will receive a ticket voucher for an upcoming designated Nuggets game. In addition, King Soopers will be matching up to the first $5,000 in donations. Join the Nuggets to brighten the holidays for those in need in our community!